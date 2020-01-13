Fruit Masks You Should Try For Healthy, Glowing And Flawless Skin

When it comes to treating, repairing or soothing skin, it is best advised that you turn towards nature and its various elements. Synthetic and chemical products are more likely to irritate your skin as compared to natural homemade remedies. Fruits are refreshing and contain several nutrients that work miraculously for nourishing and enhancing the skin. If you are looking to take care of your skin, here are several fruit face masks that a person can try at home on their skin.

Papaya And Honey Face Mask

Papaya is amongst the most refreshing fruits which can be found anywhere and at any time of the year. However, not many people are aware of the numerous benefits of this fruit, especially with it comes to the skin. Papaya is considered to be one of the best remedies to tackle skin related problems. Know how to create an effective Papaya face mask here-

Ingredients required

One piece of papaya

One teaspoon of honey

Directions

Blend papaya into a smooth pulp. Now, add honey to it. Apply the mixture generously on dry skin and allow it to rest for about 15 to 20 minutes. Wash the face with cold water and pat dry. Later, moisturise the skin and see the glow.

Kiwi And Avocado Face Mask

This green mixture of tropical fruits is loaded with many essential nutrients. Consumption of these fruits is healthy, but one can also try their topical application on the skin as it promotes healthy and glowing skin.

Ingredients required

One avocado

One kiwi

One teaspoon of honey

Directions

Take the avocado and the kiwi, and mash them together to make a smooth, creamy paste. Add the honey and mix it properly. Apply the paste on your face and neck, and leave it to dry for about 30 minutes. Rinse with cold water and pat dry the skin to see an instant glow. Make sure to moisturize the skin afterward.

Strawberry And Chocolate mask

An exotic combination of chocolate and strawberries is a treat for the skin. The richness of chocolate combined with the freshness of strawberries works miraculously for skin-related. One must use this mixture at least once a week and twice for better results.

Ingredients required

Four strawberries

One tablespoon of cocoa powder

One teaspoon of honey

Directions

Blend strawberries until they appear like a smooth pulp. Now, add cocoa powder and honey to this pulp, and mix nicely. Apply this pack on the face and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Wash it off with warm water and pat dry with a soft towel or tissue paper for gorgeous and glowing skin.

DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding taking care of the skin properly. In case of any skin allergy, contact your dermatologist immediately.

