Hairstyling Tips: What Is Hair Rebonding And Do You Need It?

Hair rebonding is one of the types of permanent hair straightening. It works on the concept of relaxing the chemical bonds of the hair thus making the curls become straighter and then rebonding it at the final stage to lock in the altered bonding of the hair. This hair treatment is basically done by those who prefer their hair straighter as opposed to curly hair and intend to have a frizz-free sleek mane. Here are all the details you might want to know before doing hair rebonding at the salon.
ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus' Mother Tish Cyrus Gives Her A Haircut, Video Breaks Internet
Straightening uses tongs to straighten your hair and thus uses heat to straighten the hair. Rebonding, on the other hand, uses chemicals to break the natural structure of the chemical bonds that your hair is made of using cream relaxant, post which the hair is straightened and then the hair bonds are restructured by using neutraliser which actually rebonds the hair structure giving the desired shape to the hair. Using this hair rebonding method for straightening requires regular touch-ups in 3 or 6 months.
ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif: Read About The Various Tips To Get Hair Like Katrina Kaif
ALSO READ| Stylish Bollywood-inspired Hairstyles Hairstyles To Complement Your Saree
ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan: Various Tips To Get Lustrous Hair Like Sara Ali Khan