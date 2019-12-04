Health Conditions That Are Heriditary And Can Be Passed Through Genes

Genetics play a huge role when it comes to the health of an individual. It is not only about the health, but some times genetics play a huge role in personality traits and features of a person. According to a research from the Institue of Cancer Reseach at the University of London, there are 57 per cent chances that a girl will start menstruating within three months of the date when her mother first began to menstruate. Here are other six healthy conditions you are likely to inherit from your mother.

Six health conditions you can inherit from your mother

Alzheimer's

The Alzheimer Society has found out that Alzheimer's gene can be passed on if your mother is suffering from or has suffered from. The chances of getting dementia increases by 30-50 per cent. You can avoid it by keeping a check on your weight, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Heart disease

If your mother suffered from a heart attack or other heart conditions, your chances of getting it increases by 20 per cent. A study from Oxford University showed that this happens because the inherited vascular disease affects the coronary artery in the heart as well as the cerebral artery in the brain.

Breast cancer

Mutated genes BRCA1 or BRCA2 have the risk of carrying the cancer cells from the mother to her daughter. Most women who have defective genes, develop breast cancer at an early age and it is extremely important for women to get mammograms after the age of 40.

Early menopause

There are chances of you getting early menopause if your mother had early menopause. The chances increase to 70-85 per cent. The average age of menopause is 51 but one in every 20 women get it before the age of 46.

Depression

Mental illness might not be something we pay too much attention to, but it is known to run in families. There is a 10 per cent chance of you inheriting depression if you have a family history of it.

Migraine

There are 70-80 per cent chances of you suffering from migraine if your mother did. The flawed genes that cause headache can be passed on to the next generation. Migraine triggers include sensitive foods like chocolate, coffee, citrus fruits and wine.

