Health Tips: Try These Home Remedies To Get Immediate Relief From Cold And Cough

As the winter season is in, you might face cold and cough symptoms. However, even though you are taking medications for your cold and cough it will take at least seven days to resolve the illness completely. So instead of hampering your immunity why not you try these natural home remedies and get immediate relief from cold and cough.

Also Read: Health Tips: Top 3 Lesser-known Benefits Of Having Dinner Before 7 Pm

Honey Tea:

Honey is an effective way to common cough. It helps to coat the throat and causes a soothing effect on a sore throat. To make the tea, use a cup of warm water and mix two tablespoons of honey to it and stir. Drink this tea twice or thrice a day for good results.

Also Read: Health Tips: Is Red Wine Good For You? Find Out Details Here

Ginger Tea:

Ginger has the anti-inflammatory compounds that help to relax membranes in the airways and this could reduce coughing. To make the tea, let the ginger sit in boiling water so as to extract its flavour and drink warm tea after brewing it. It will you to relax the sore throat.

Milk and Turmeric powder:

Turmeric powder has the antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties which help to relieve the cough and cold. Drink a glass of warm milk and turmeric will help you to recover faster. Drink before sleeping at night for a good night's sleep as well.

Steam:

Steam helps to loosen the mucus and keeps your nose from being too dry. Inhaling the steam helps to clear the congestion and it certainly helps you breathe properly. Steam also kills cold viruses. Covering the steamed water bowl and face under a towel will help you to inhale more and more steam.

Also Read: Cold Is Quite Common In Winters: Home Remedies To Cure Cold

Salt and Water Gargle:

Every day when you get up in the morning, practise this very simple method of gargling. It will help you soothe the itchy throat and kills the bacteria’s that may cause you cold or cough.

Jaggery:

Jaggery contains minerals like zinc and selenium. It also has anti-oxidants which help to improve the immunity system. So automatically jaggery is the ailment for many infections and unwanted bacterias. It also helps in fighting cold and cough bacteria.

Also Read: Four Ways To Cure Cold And Flu With Green Tea During Winter Season