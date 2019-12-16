Healthy Hair: Here Are A Few Home Remedies To Get Healthy Hair

Having healthy hair is every living person’s dream. Every time one walks out of the house, after outfits, hair is the most important part for most of them. But with heavy pollution and other constraints like work, events and more often make it difficult to focus on haircare. The hair gets damaged even with heavy chemical usage from products and home remedies are the perfect way to fix it. Here are a few home remedies to use for healthy hair.

Home remedies to use to get Healthy Hair

Amla Powder

Amla is considered to be a natural immunity booster and is one of the most sought-after ingredients for hair care. It contains Vitamin C and oodles of essential fatty acids that strengthen hair follicles. It also helps fight dandruff and prevents premature greying. Simply mix 2 tbsp of amla powder with 2 tbsp shikakai powder and a little bit of water to form a paste. Let it sit for about 45 minutes and rinse.

Jojoba Oil

If you have issues of an itchy scalp, massaging with jojoba oil can help. It can also be used as a home-made conditioner, simply apply it to hair ends after shampooing. One can also blend an egg yolk with a teaspoon of Jojoba oil, a teaspoon of honey and 3-4 drops of lemon juice. It can help you get rid of dandruff and layers of unhealthy dead skin leaving behind a clear scalp.

Rosemary and Lavender

Heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil and add half an avocado in the oil. Whisk it together, add a little honey and an egg. Add 10 drops of rosemary and 10 drops of lavender oils. Apply the mix to your scalp and let it sit for 45 minutes. Rosemary contains Carnosol which helps in balancing hormones and also boosts follicle growth.

Coconut oil

Heat up 2 teaspoons of coconut oil, add the juice of half a lemon to it with honey and mix it well. Apply it on the hair and scalp and let it sit for an hour or so and then rinse. The presence of lauric and capric acids ensure rich hair growth. It also makes the hair shinier and darker.

Castor Oil

Add a teaspoon full of methi seeds to 6 tablespoons of castor oil and coconut oil each. Heat up the mixture till it is a little brown and starts foaming. Let it cool and massage it on to the scalp. Let it sit for about 45 minutes and rinse. Castor oil is rich in proteins, minerals and Vitamin E and is therefore healthy for hair.

