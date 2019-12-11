Beauty Tips: Few Hacks And Hair Care Tips To Follow Post Workout Session

People often engage in heavy skincare in order to fight skin issues and also maintain the health of their skin. What they often forget is that their hair also need equal attention and care, especially after workout sessions. Here are a few tips for haircare after a work-out session.

Tips for post-workout haircare

Don’t wash your hair every day

The most common mistake made by people is that they wash their hair after every workout. Just like one takes proper care of their skin, it is necessary that one takes equally good care of their hair as well. It is advised that regardless of the sweat, one should only wash their hair 2-3 times a week. Excessive shampooing causes the scalp to lose its natural oils.

ALSO READ | Onion Hair Oil: Benefits Of Adding The Essential Oil In Your Daily Hair Care Routine

Use a deep moisturising conditioner

It is important to protect your hair from the effects of excessive shampooing. It is advised to use a deep moisturising conditioner on the hair, preferably with sunscreen infused. This will, in turn, protect the hair strands from the harsh UV rays of the sun, especially during outdoor workouts.

Don’t tie your hair too tightly

It is strictly advised for you to not tie your hair too tight. Tight ponytails might lead to causing traction alopecia. This gives the impression of a receding hairline over time. Tight ponytails also speed up the spreading of sweat throughout the hair giving the impression of an oily scalp. Even when going for high ponytails, it is important that you do not tie it too tightly.

ALSO READ | Hair Care: How To Get Rid Of Frizz And Dryness In Naturally Curly Hair

Try to keep your hair dry

Tying back your hair can make a big difference when you are walking a thin line between a frizzy mess and cool waves. It is even advised to cover your strands with sweat-wicking material, a sweatband or a headwrap will also do the job. These things can protect your tresses from the workout trauma, while also absorbing the frizz-inducing sweat.

Sulphate-free shampoo

Most people engage in shampooing their hair after every work-out, the more you shampoo your hair, the drier it will get. Shampoos contain harsh ingredients and chemicals that take away the essential moisture from the hair. They are known irritants and also reduce the percentage of hydration of your skin and hair. It is advised to use a sulphate-free shampoo due to its gentler cleansing agents.

ALSO READ | Hair Colours That Can Help Take Off Years From Your Face And Make You Look Younger

ALSO READ | Hair Care: Tips On How To Make Your Hair Colour Last Longer This Winter