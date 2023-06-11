Heart Attacks Are On The Rise Among Young Population - Here’s Why

In a recent incident, Dr. Gaurav Gandhi, a well-known 41-year-old Cardiologist, tragically succumbed to a heart attack at GG Hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, his life could not be saved, and he was pronounced dead. This also became a topic of discussion for many given the irony that a cardiologist died due to heart attack. This unfortunate event sheds light on a concerning reality: heart attacks are no longer rare among the younger population and have become distressingly common.

Traditionally associated with older individuals, heart attacks have been increasingly affecting younger people in recent times. This disconcerting trend has sparked alarm among healthcare experts, prompting a renewed emphasis on comprehending the underlying causes. We had the privilege of interviewing Dr. Mitul Shah, a prominent Cardiologist from Mumbai, who shared valuable insights on this emerging health issue. It is crucial that we address the occurrence of heart attacks among young men, women, and even children with urgent attention and concerted action.

What are some common risk factors or causes of heart attacks in young men, women, and children?

(Smoking is one of the cause of early heart attack among young people | Image: Shutterstock)

According to Dr. Mitul Shah, one of the most common risk factors for heart attacks in young individuals is smoking. Even without significant blockages in the coronary arteries, young smokers are susceptible to clot formation that can trigger a heart attack. He said, “Other risk factors include stress, inadequate sleep, unhealthy eating habits, tobacco or recreational drug use, high cholesterol, elevated serum homocysteine levels, hypertension, diabetes, and even the aftermath of COVID-19 infection”. Additionally, the widespread availability and excessive consumption of processed foods, high in salt, sugar, and unhealthy fats, have further contributed to the rising incidence of heart attacks among the young.

Are there any noticeable differences in symptoms of heart attacks in young individuals compared to older adults?

(Warning signs of heart attacks in young people | Image: Shutterstock)

Unlike older adults who often experience warning signs such as angina prior to a heart attack, young individuals typically do not have such indicators. The presentation of a heart attack in young people is often abrupt, leading them to seek medical attention with minor or major heart attacks. In some cases, the initial manifestation of a heart attack can be a heart rhythm disturbance, like ventricular tachycardia, or even sudden cardiac arrest.

Why do heart attacks often happen early in the morning?

(Most of the heart attacks happens early morning hours | Image: Shutterstock)

The occurrence of heart attacks mostly during the wee hours is not coincidental. Dr. Shah explains that the circadian rhythm phenomenon plays a role in this timing. Between 4 am and 10 am, there is an increase in the secretion of hormones such as epinephrine, norepinephrine, and cortisol, which elevates heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen demand. Additionally, platelets become stickier during this period, and the number of PAI-1 cells in the blood rises, potentially contributing to an increased risk of heart attacks.

What preventive measures can young individuals take to reduce the risk of heart attack?

(Preventative actions that younger individuals can take to lower their chance of having a heart attack | Image: Shutterstock)

Dr. Shah emphasises several preventive measures that young individuals can adopt to reduce their risk of experiencing a heart attack. These include quitting smoking or tobacco consumption, engaging in daily physical activity such as walking or exercises, regularly assessing and managing risk factors, following a healthy diet, ensuring adequate sleep and effectively managing stress levels.

Overall the rising prevalence of heart attacks among young individuals is a cause of concern. By understanding the risk factors, symptoms, and preventive measures associated with heart attacks, we can empower young people to take charge of their heart health. Quitting smoking, leading a healthy lifestyle, and managing stress effectively are key steps in reducing the risk of heart attacks.

Early recognition of symptoms and timely medical intervention are also crucial in ensuring better outcomes. Let us work together to address this alarming trend and promote heart-healthy habits among the younger generation.