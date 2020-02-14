Herbal Alternatives To Toothpaste You Probably Didn't Know About

Brushing your teeth twice a day is considered a good habit. But have you ever thought about the intensity of harmful ingredients present in your toothpaste and what adverse effect they might have on your teeth? Well if you have not yet, then you must now. Some ingredients present in the toothpaste we use on a regular basis could turn out to extremely harmful for our body.

Ingredients like titanium oxide, fluoride glycerin, sodium lauryl sulfate have been found to highly damaging for tooth health. Thus it is always better to switch to herbal alternatives of toothpaste which do not really lead to any side effects.

Herbal alternatives to toothpaste are also economical in nature in comparison to other toothpaste options available in the market. Let's take a look at some of these herbal alternatives below-

Herbal alternatives to toothpaste

Mustard oil and rock salt

Mustard oil, when combined with rock salt, gives you super white teeth. It is a superb herbal substitute for your regular toothpaste filled with harmful and toxic ingredients. Mix a teaspoon of mustard oil with a pinch of rock salt and brush thoroughly over two-three minutes. Not only you will notice a visible change in the colour of your teeth but also reduces the problem of bad breath.

Sea Salt

Talking about Herbal alternatives to toothpaste, another great option is using sea salt. Sea salt is an organic and herbal ingredient which can keep your teeth bright and clean. In order to use sea salt as a toothpaste substitute, you need to put some on your toothbrush and add some water to it. Brush your teeth with the sea salt for over a minute, twice or thrice in a day for effective results.

Baking Soda

Baking soda is one of the most readily available herbal alternatives to toothpaste across the globe. Baking soda is very budget-friendly in nature. You can buy a packet of baking soda in any grocery store or supermarket. But the key here is to use baking soda in a specific quantity to keep your teeth white and healthy. Using a pinch of baking soda with a few drops of lemon twice a day can not only add shine to your teeth but also help maintain its health.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of health advisory, kindly check with your dentist before switching to these methods as there could be different results for different individuals.