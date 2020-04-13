Bored Of Regular Home Bodyweight Exercises? Replace It With The Plank Challenge, Watch

During this ongoing lockdown phase, the typical home workouts for the bodyweight exercises can often be monotonous but those can be replaced by a fun mode of workout. These home workouts will not only rid away all your boredom but will also prove to be one of the best forms of bodyweight exercises. The home workouts in question are none other than the viral plank challenges on Tik Tok which can be performed with a unique twist.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Gives Out Fitness Challenge Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Home workouts in form of plank challenge can be inculcated in your fitness regimen

Bodyweight exercises during this lockdown phase are the perfect way to keep you in shape while staying at home. The plank challenge which tends to strengthen the core muscles of the shoulders is also one of the best home workouts. These home workouts in the form of the plank challenge will include one to perform the Push Up Planks or the Plank Ups as well.

Also Read: What Is Plank Challenge? Here's What New Viral Trend All About

People are taking up plank challenge

Many people are taking up these bodyweight exercises which is all the more proof that the plank challenge is fast becoming one of the most popular means of home workouts. Not only that, but the people are also nailing these home workouts effortlessly while flaunting their plank challenge. Check out some of these home workouts which you can try at home.

Also Read: Malaika Arora's Workout Videos Will Motivate You To Exercise At Home