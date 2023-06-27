Late Fatherhood: Physical-psychological Risks, Genetic Concerns, Ethical Considerations

In recent news, actor Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Indian actor-dancer Prabhu Deva made headlines by becoming fathers in their late 50s, 70s, and 80s. These news have sparked debates about the impact of advanced paternal age on the well-being of children. In this article, we will delve into the physical and psychological aspects of late parenthood, drawing insight from medical professionals and psychologists. We will also explore the ethical consideration and available technologies for older men seeking fatherhood.

3 things you need to know

Late parenthood for men brings physical risks, compromising sperm quality and increasing genetic disorder risks in offspring.

Children of older fathers may face higher chances of genetic anomalies, autism, and schizophrenia, though risks are generally minimal.

Assisted reproductive technologies assist older men in becoming fathers, but ethical considerations and the child's best interests must be carefully addressed.

Physical Factors and Risks

While women have well-established biological factors that affect their ability to conceive, advancements in assisted reproduction have blurred the lines for men as well. Dr Nidhi Shah Gokani, a renowned gynaecologist, explains that while it is biologically possible for men to father children in their late 70s or 80s, several factors can influence this potential.

"Sperm quality and production decline with age, increasing the risk of foetal genetic disorders. Age-related declines in testosterone levels can also affect fertility. It is crucial to acknowledge that both men and women experience a drop in fertility as they age", said Dr Gokani.

Health Risks and Complications

Dr Shah points out that late fatherhood is associated with certain health risks and complications for both the children and their partners. Older fathers have an enhanced risk of genetic disorders in their offspring due to deteriorating sperm quality. There is also a potential link between advanced paternal age and an increased risk of specific psychiatric diseases, birth complications, long-term health effects, and age-related health conditions in fathers themselves.

(Child suffers from health risk | Image: Shutterstock)

Impact on the newborn

Children born to older fathers may face certain increased risks or concerns compared to those born to younger fathers. The main concerns include a higher likelihood of genetic anomalies, an increased risk of developing autistic spectrum disorders and schizophrenia, and a marginally elevated risk of less productive cognitive abilities. However, it is crucial to emphasise that these risks are generally minimal and most children born to older fathers do not experience these issues.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

To assist older men in achieving fatherhood, various medical technologies and interventions are available. These include Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) like Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) and In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), as well as Sperm Cryopreservation and Donor Sperm. The success rates of these interventions depend on individual factors and should be evaluated with the guidance of reproductive endocrinologists or fertility specialists.

(Asserted Reproductive Technology | Image: Shutterstock)

Ethical Consideration

Assisted reproductive technologies for older men who desire fatherhood raise ethical considerations from a gynaecological perspective. It is crucial to consider age-related risks, ensure informed consent, evaluate parental support and capacity, prioritise the child’s best interests, and ensure fair and equal access to reproductive technology. Consultations with medical professionals can provide guidance and support in navigating these ethical considerations.

Psychological Factors and Implications

Psychiatrist Dr Nikunj Gokani sheds light on the psychological factors that motivate older men to become fathers later in life. Financial stability, emotional maturity and the desire to leave a personal legacy are among the driving forces. Late parenthood can impact the psychological well-being of older men, presenting unique challenges such as low energy levels, generational differences, and societal stigma.

(Father is unable to handle the crying child | Image: Shutterstock)

The age gap can lead to differences in cultural references, interests, and communication styles, adding to the complexity. However, growing up with an older father may provide emotional stability and wisdom while potentially encountering generation divides.

Coping Strategies and Long-Term Implications

To effectively cope with the physical and emotional demands of parenting in their later years, older men can prioritise self-care, seek assistance from support networks, maintain physical vitality, modify parenting techniques, foster emotional bonds and consider professional support. The long-term satisfaction, improved mental well-being, parenting challenges, and a heightened sense of legacy.

Overall, embracing fatherhood is a complex topic with both physical and psychological aspects to consider. While older men face certain risks and challenges, they can navigate these through medical advancements, ethical considerations, and psychological coping strategies. Ultimately, the decision to embrace fatherhood at an older age should be made after thorough evaluation, consultation with experts, and consideration of the best interests of the child and the well-being of the parents.