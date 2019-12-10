Menstrual Cups Advantage: Go Dry For 12 Hours Straight With These Cups

Menstrual cups are created for a woman on periods, which are made of silicone or rubber. They are inserted in the vagina. These cups don't absorb the blood like how sanitary pads and tampons do but they collect the menstrual blood in the cup. These cups are reusable and also disposable. Using these cups gives you several advantages. Read it below:

Menstrual cups: Things to know

Lower cost

Menstrual cups are reusable. These cups are created for long-term use. Using tampons and sanitary pads take up most of the money every month. These save up your money as you don’t have to keep on buying them each and every month. There are different types of menstrual cups, few are reusable for years and a few are disposable. Make sure you read the instruction properly before buying or using the cups.

Lesser odour

Using menstrual cups is better than using tampons and sanitary pads as they do not give out an embarrassing odour like how pads and tampons do. Sanitary pads and tampons are exposed to air and hence give out a very embarrassing odour. However, as menstrual cups do not get exposed to air, it helps in lesser bad odour.

More time

If using tampons and sanitary pads, you will have to change them every 3-4 hours but menstrual cups have a big advantage as they allow you to keep it on for 12 hours straight.

Easy to use

Using a menstrual cup for the first time can get a little weird and uncomfortable, but it will eventually get easier and comfortable comparatively to tampons and pads. It is easier to use menstrual cups if you have used tampons earlier. You will have an idea on how to insert it. If it is your first time using the menstrual cup, follow the below instructions on how to use these cups:

Fold it

Give it a push towards the back of the vagina

It is drawn up itself (it should)

Once inserted right, you won’t feel its presence at all.

One of the best things about the menstrual cup is that you don’t feel like you have something on and that you are on your periods. It gets very comfortable for straight 12 hours.

