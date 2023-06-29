Monsoon Causing Dandruff, Frizzy Hair? Know Hair Care Solutions This Rainy Season

With the monsoon almost here, many of us dread the havoc it will wreak on our hair. Excessive humidity, coupled with rainwater, can leave our hair looking dull, frizzy and unmanageable. To combat these issues and keep our hair hydrated, we spoke with dermatologists, who shared their valuable insights and expert advice on retaining the shine.

3 things you need to know

Humidity during monsoons can lead to oily scalp and hair issues like dandruff and frizz.

Incorporating essential oils such as coconut or jojoba oil can help maintain moisture and nourish the hair.

DIY hair masks like hibiscus or banana mask can provide deep nourishment.

Common hair issues in monsoon weather

According to dermatologist Dr Kathak Shah, monsoons commonly lead to two major hair-related issues: dandruff and frizzy hair. Shah explained, “Humidity during the monsoon makes the scalp oily. If proper scalp hygiene is not maintained, grime and gunk can accumulate, leading to potential fungal growth and dandruff. Additionally, dry hair tends to absorb moisture from the environment, and if this moisture isn’t locked in by conditioners, it causes frizzy hair."

(During monsoon season most of the people suffer from Dandruff and frizzy hair | Image: Shutterstock)

Monsoon alert! Essential ingredients for hair care

To combat these issues, Shah recommended incorporating essential ingredients in our hair care routine. She emphasised the benefits of applying a small amount of warm oil, such as coconut oil, rosemary oil, olive oil, gooseberry oil, fenugreek oil or jojoba oil along the length of the hair.

Leaving it on for 30-45 minutes and washing the hair with lukewarm water, followed by a mild shampoo and conditioner, helps maintain moisture and manages the frizz. When choosing a conditioner, look for components like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, stearic acid and cetyl alcohol.

(Incorporating essential oils such as coconut oil, rosemary oil, or jojoba oil can help maintain moisture | Image: Shutterstock)

DIY hair masks for monsoon season

Dr Shareefa Chouse, a dermatologist, shared some do-it-yourself (DIY) hair masks and step-by-step instructions for preparing and applying them. One DIY mask she recommended was a hibiscus hair mask. It requires dried hibiscus leaves, yogurt and a few drops of rosemary or coconut oil. Mix the ingredients well and apply the mask from the roots to the end of the hair.

Leave it on for half an hour before rinsing. Another mask she suggested was the banana hair mask, made with honey, olive oil and a ripe banana. Mash the banana into a smooth paste and the other ingredients, apply it 30 to 40 minutes before washing your hair, and rinse thoroughly.

(DIY hair masks to maintain hair during monsoon | Image: Shutterstock)

How to apply hair masks?

To apply the masks effectively, Chouse provided some instructions. Start with clean hair, ensuring it is free from any products. Dampen your hair slightly, leaving it moist. Apply the mask generously, allowing it to absorb for 3-5 minutes. Then, rinse your hair thoroughly.

Maintain optimal hair hydration in monsoons

Dr Shareefa Chouse also provides some effective tips for maintaining optimal hair hydration during the monsoon season. First, avoid excessive use of hair products and treatments like straightening or blow drying, as they can make the hair brittle and more prone to damage. Deep condition your hair at least once a week using a hair mask containing argan oil, shea butter and coconut oil.

Incorporate a leave-in conditioner containing glycerin, argan oil, or serum for added hydration. Opt for a wide-toothed comb to prevent breakage caused by tangled hair in humid weather. Always wash your hair after it comes in contact with rainwater. Maintain a well-balanced diet to nourish your hair from within. Sonsider oiling your hair regularly with coconut or olive oil to provide deep scalp nourishment. Lastly, stay hydrated and switch to silk pillowcases, as the minimize friction and prevent hair breakage.

(Use wide-toothed comb to prevent breakage caused by tangled hair in humid weather | Image: Shutterstock)

By following these expert tips and incorporating essential ingredients and DIY treatments into our hair care routine, we can conquer the challenges of monsoon-induced hair problems and enjoy healthy, hydrated locks all season long.