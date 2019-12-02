Pull-ups 101: Exercises To Make You Efficient In Doing Pull Ups

Flawlessly doing pull-ups is one of the greatest achievements in life, for a fitness freak. However, this is practically hard as you’re carrying your body weight. It takes a significant amount of strength to raise and lower the right of your body while suspended. The more you weigh, the stronger your muscles need to be, in order to carry the weight. While pull-ups do wonder to your shoulders, lats, and biceps, they are also extremely hard to do. You may be good at pull-ups, but here are some exercises which help you master them.

Also read: Fitness Tips: Indoor Exercises That You Can Do To Stay Healthy And Fit

Hanging hollow hold

Perform three sets of 10 reps

Equipment: pull up bar

Using an overhand grip, hop on the bar and engage your core. Tuck your tailbone in, giving you a shape of a crescent moon. Hold that position for 30 seconds, and then release your tailbone for 30 seconds. This increases your grip strength.

Hanging scapular depression hold

Perform three sets of 15 reps

Equipment: pull up bar

This exercise is a slight variation of the hanging hold. To do this, hop on the bar and put your shoulder blades back and down. This will cause you to raise your chest. In order to achieve the perfect pull up, you need to depress your shoulder, pulling them down.

Resistance band bent-over row

Perform three sets of 15 reps

Equipment: resistance band

Stand at the centre of a resistance band with your feet at shoulder-width distance. Bend your knees forward at the waist. Grab both ends and hold them just below your knees. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and lift the band up towards your upper ribs. Lower the band back to the initial position to complete one rep.

Also read: Leg Workout: Top 5 Exercises To Build Up Muscle And Get Toned Legs

Inverted row

Perform three sets of 10 reps

Equipment: pull up bar

This exercise helps strengthen your back muscles, biceps, and forearms. It also improves your grip. To do this, position yourself under the bar facing up. Grab the bar with an overhand grip, slightly wider than shoulder-width. Contract your abs and butt. Pull yourself up to the bar until your chest touches the bar. Then lower yourself back down with proper form. If this is too difficult, set the bar higher so that when you lean back, your body isn’t down on the ground.