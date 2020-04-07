Reasons To Not Break Your Exercise Routine During COVID-19 Lockdown

The entire country is currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. This also means that access to gyms, sports clubs, swimming pools, etc. have been restricted as well. However, this does not mean that you put a hold on your daily exercise practices that you have been following until now. If you find it difficult to motivate yourself to exercise at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, then here are a few reasons which will probably motivate you.

Reasons why you should not miss exercise during the lockdown

1. Improves mental health

You are among the millions of people who are stuck inside their homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown. This can saturate your minds and lead to mental stress due to all the commotion that is going around you. Exercising regularly is known to elevate your mood and improve your fitness. While performing various exercises, the stress levels in the body are seen to lower down commendably.

2. Weight loss

Your dream of shedding off the extra wright can now become a reality. While being inside the house, you are also far away from junk, greasy food and are forced to opt for healthy home-cooked meals. Pair these with a couple of exercises and you can be sure to lose a few inches before the COVID-19 lockdown comes to an end.

3. Build your immunity

A stringer immunity is one of the most essential items for fighting off the coronavirus. During the COVID-19 lockdown, try to switch to foods that can help to improve your immunity. Additionally, you should also practice exercising regularly as this increases your immunity. A better immune system increases your body’s ability to fight diseases.

4. Pass time effectively

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, many of us are left clueless as to what we should do during the entire day. However, if you dedicate a few hours each day to exercise, then this will help you energise your body. Maintaining a fitness regime is known to act as an energy booster for a lot of people. After an exercise regime, you can be sure of sleeping soundly.

