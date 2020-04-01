Sunny Singh Shares Fitness Tips Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Read To Know More

In his recent interaction with a national daily, Bollywood actor Sunny Singh shared his mantra for keeping up with his workouts and physical fitness amid the 21-day national lockdown imposed by the Government due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. The actor emphasized that even if the gyms are locked down, it is important that some exercises are done at home to remain physically and mentally fit during this period.

The Jai Mummy Di actor further revealed his indoor workout schedule and said that he includes different types of exercises ranging from 'dand baithak' (sit-ups) to using 'gada' (clubs) for upper body weight training. He also revealed that he does yoga and Zumba as they are refreshing forms of exercise. He also meditates for mental peace and advised that all of us should meditate at least for 15 minutes every day.

Sunny Singh was one of the many celebrities who shared their participation in the special gesture for the COVID-19 warriors on March 22 when the nation was under Janta Curfew for a day. In a video posted by the actor, he can be seen clapping for the efforts of the police and the medical authorities in the global fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

About Sunny Singh

Sunny Singh started his career in Bollywood with a brief role in Dil Toh Bacha Hai Ji. Later, he was seen playing roles in movies like Akaash Vaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Ujda Chaman. The actor was last seen in debutant director Navjot Gulati's film Jai Mummy Di. The movie is produced by Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar, Ankur Garg, and Krishan Kumar and was released on January 17, 2020.

