Rujuta Diwekar Shares Simple Do-at-home Yoga Asanas To Build Immunity; Check It Out

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of food and fitness influencers have been sharing tips to stay fit during the quarantine. Celebrated nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar has regularly been offering advice and tips for managing a healthy mind and body amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She recently took to her social media to share simple Yoga Asanas that can be easily done at home and help build immunity.

Rujuta Diwekar shares simple Yoga Asanas to build immunity

Uttasana

Stand straight with your feet apart and parallel to each other and kneecaps lifted. Take a deep breath and slowly raise your arms up. Exhale slowly and bend forward with your arms straight. Try to reach the ground if possible. Rest your head on a chair or bed. Hold the pose for 1-3 minutes and release.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Kneel down on the floor with your arms touching the floor against a wall. Hands should be shoulder-width apart and the feet should be in line with the palms. Exhale and slowly start raising your hips up stretching your arms along the way. Keeping your elbows straight, align your spine towards the hips. Stretch the calf muscles and try to move the heels towards the floor. Rest the crown of your head on top of a pillow or a folded blanket and hold the post for 1-3 minutes.

Viparita Dandasana

Place a bolster near the edge of your bed and lie down on your bed with your head towards the edge that has the bolster. Gradually slide yourself down so that the crown of your head touches the bolster. Keep your arms open along the side of the bed or let them touch the floor. Keeping your legs straight, hold the pose with normal breathing. To release from the pose, gradually slide down towards the floor.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

Sit on the edge of a bolster and lie back so that the back of your head and shoulders rest on the floor. Stretch your arms on the side and slowly raise your legs one by one so that they are straight on the floor. Hold the bent knees position if straight feet feel uncomfortable. Make sure the chest is open and the chin is moving in towards the chest. If the back of the head or shoulder is getting lifted place a blanket under it and hold the pose.

Savasana

Sit in the centre of a mattress with your knees bent. Lie down gradually with the support of your elbows and bring the torso to rest in a straight position. Straighten the legs, one at a time and put your arms to the side and let them rest. Completely relax each part of the body and observe your breathing.

