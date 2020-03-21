Things To Do At Home To Entertain Yourself Amid The Coronavirus Crisis

Coronavirus has caused a lot of problems for people. People have been imposing self-isolation to avoid the spread of the virus. This quarantine period can also be utilised to do something productive. Maybe it might be time to learn a new hobby or a new skill. Take a look at things to do at home amid the Coronavirus crisis.

ALSO READ | Literacy Granny Thanks People In Self-quarantine During Coronavirus Pandemic

5 things to do at home amid the Coronavirus scare

Meditate

Meditation one of the important things to learn when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle. It reduces stress and refuels the mind. Various studies say that daily meditation can slow ageing in your brain. There also various meditation apps available on the internet that you can download.

ALSO READ | Poland Launches App For Quarantined People To Send Selfies From Home As Proof

Watch your favourite TV show and movies

Maybe it might be time to binge-watch your favourite TV shows or movies that you never had time to watch. Applications like Netflix and Amazon Prime will keep you entertained. The video streaming applications include all most every genre.

ALSO READ | At Home Under Quarantine? Shows To Binge-watch To Drive Out Isolation Blues

Spend time with your family

If you have not spent quality time with your kids and family recently, maybe it is time to stay at home and do that. You can learn new things from your elders and play indoor games with the kids. Spending time with your family is one of the important things you can do while staying at home.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor Puts Her Self-quarantine Time To A Colourful Use; See Pics

Cook some different type of food

You can look up some new recipe on Google and try experimenting in the kitchen. You can make your own food and learn how to cook something different and challenging. Maybe you can surprise your family with your cooking skills.

Follow your passion

You can make videos on YouTube and start your own YouTube channel. Trying acting, singing or any other thing that you love. You can also put your cooking tutorials or makeup tutorials on YouTube. There are many types of skills and new things you can explore.