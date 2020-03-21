Janhvi Kapoor Puts Her Self-quarantine Time To A Colourful Use; See Pics

The recent coronavirus outbreak has got most of the Bollywood celebs to stay back at home and resort to self quarantining. If you are still not sure about what to do during this self-quarantine period, then take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor’s ventures during this time.

How Janhvi Kapoor is spending her self-quarantine period

Janhvi Kapoor has been keeping her fans updated about her well-being amid the recent coronavirus outbreak. The actor recently took to social media to reveal what she has been up to during this time. She shared a picture of herself along with a painting that the actor created herself.

Janhvi Kapoor even captioned the picture as “Self-isolation productivity”. She also urged fans to stay indoors with hashtags like “#stayhomestaysafe #fightcorona”. With the recent outbreak, many celebrities have been asking fans to stay in their homes to contain the spread of the virus.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s post here:

There have also been several other videos from Janhvi Kapoor’s self-quarantine time that has emerged on social media. In one of the videos, she is seen painting on a canvas while her sister, Khushi Kapoor is seen enjoying a bowl of noodles. Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York but she returned to the city a few days ago amid the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. Janhvi Kapoor also shared a video of her sister goofing around with lipstick.

Check out the posts here:

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena. The film will see the actor don the titular role of an IAF pilot. In addition to this, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Dostana 2. The film is a sequel to the 2008 hit romcom, Dostana. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and MTV actor Lakshya in lead roles.

