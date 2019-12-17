Top 4 Exercises To Recover From Post-party Calorie Overload

The winter season has begun, and people are excited about celebrations for the new year. This is the time when people have a hard time maintaining a balanced lifestyle. You may suffer from post-party overload and that may leave you stressed out. Here are the best exercises that you can incorporate to recover from calorie overload.

Brisk Walking

Walking does have benefits, but if you want to recover from the post-party overload, it is preferred that you start brisk walking. You can prefer to walk for 5-6 km per hour and that will lead to a host of benefits. It will improve your sleep and improve the rate of burning fat. Try doing this at least 4-5 times a week and you will start feeling healthy and will help you with the calories overloaded.

ALSO READ | Squats Vs Lunges: Know Which Exercise Is Better For Your Lower Body

Cardio

If you prefer to recover from the post-party overload by hitting the gym, then you can use cardio machines. Exercise cycle, cross trainer and treadmills will help you burn your fat decently. It is advised that you do cardio exercises at least 4-5 times a week. One session can last for 40 minutes and gradually pace up.

ALSO READ | Fitness: Exercise Tips That Will Help You Stay Driven To Workout

Strength training

This is one of the best exercises to recover from post-party overload. This will help you out with the extra calories that you may have ingested during the holidays. That may lead to calories overload. If lifting heavy weights is your thing then go ahead and grab those bars and smash your own records.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson's Workout Routine Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

High-intensity workouts

If you are running short on time and still want to recover from the post-party overload then you can go for these exercises. All you need is 15-20 minutes from your daily routine and you are done. There is yet another set of exercises to perform. You can do squats, push-ups, jump squats and perform in a set of 10. You can do this for 10 minutes.

ALSO READ | Fitness Hacks And Tips To Workout For Office-goers Who Don't Have Enough Time