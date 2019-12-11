Fitness Hacks And Tips To Workout For Office-goers Who Don't Have Enough Time

Research says that there has been an increase in the number of people who lead a sedentary lifestyle. This list does not only include the 'couch potato' or the housewives who don't perform sufficient physical work, but also the office goers. Prolonged sitting is something that a 'couch potato' does as well as a corporate employee. The key is to include as many workout hacks as possible while you are on your way to the office or even inside the office.

Workout hacks on your way to office

Brisk walking

Whether you have a 15 minutes walk or a half an hour walk to the office, remember to keep it brisk and energetic. Get that heart racing while walking as fast as you can (unless you suffer from knee issues). Brisk walking helps you to increase your daily aerobic activity and it is a known fact that aerobic exercises are good for our lungs. (Source: lung.org)

Stair run

Every corporate office or buildings has stairs to give you that extra dose of thigh and calf exercises along with amping up your cardio. You can opt for stairs whenever you go to the office or if you intend to increase your stamina, then go for a faster stair run. You can also alternate your brisk stair run by stepping two steps at a time to give the leg muscles and buttocks a strenuous workout.

Ban the prolonged sitting

Always find ways to get up from your seat every two hours to take a mini-break of 5 minutes, you can just stand or stroll around to have a conversation with your colleagues during that time. Get up to drink water and green tea every two hours. Stretch your body at every chance you get.

Scheduled meals

While in office, the employees have the habit of postponing or missing out their meals in order to complete their given tasks first. While some may think that it is an act of 'work comes first', but actually it could also indicate that you need to improve your work efficiency so that you complete your work at the required time and then head on to have meals in the office break. Eating meals at a scheduled time daily has been observed to aid in maintaining weight and prevent sudden weight gain by binge eating.

Additional fitness tips

Use homemade for your lunch as a preference. Don't consume food by ordering out. There are many restaurants or stalls or tiffin systems that prepare and sell homemade foods. Use your office chair to do back squats if you may. Take a few minutes out every few hours to do micro-Pranayam along with basic yoga exercises for eye, neck and shoulders.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.