Ubtans At Home: Few Desi Hacks To Take Care Of Your Skin And Make Masks At Home

Summers are already here and it is essential to take care of one’s skin during this season. The lockdown could have got some people thinking it's okay not to consider skincare because they're not exposed to the scorching heat outside. However, taking care of one's skin, even if it's at home is a must. Even though people are staying indoors, it does get quite humid sometimes making one sweat and leaving stickiness on the skin. Here’s taking a look at a few desi-style face ubtans that one can easily make at home with common ingredients.

According to health experts, Ubtan has many benefits; right from removing dead skin cells to softening the skin, removing tan, skin brightening and reducing dark patches, spots and many more. Several reports also that the Ubtan is a powerful cleansing procedure and it also helps in keeping the pores free from oil and dirt. Health experts also state that one can make Ubtan at home using ingredients like gram flour, wheat bran, turmeric, yogurt, cream, etc.

As per experts, to use any ubtan, one must take a handful of mixture and apply it on the face. Then, start massaging in circular motions for at least five to 10 minutes. Once you are done with the massaging then wash it off with lukewarm water. Make sure you don’t apply soap to your face after using ubtan.

How to make ubtan at home during lockdown?

All skin types

To make an ubtan for all skin types, take dry orange and lemon peels, oats and almonds ground in equal parts. Add the honey and yogurt to make a paste in equal quantities. Clean on circular motions softly, then wash with water. You could add white eggs too.

With aloe vera

According to a portal, to make an ubtan with aloe vera take one tbsp oats or Multani mitti and aloe vera gel. Then add one tsp each of curd and orange peel powder to it and mix. Apply and wash after 30 minutes.

For dry skin

According to a portal, to make an ubtan for dry skin, mix the choker (wheat bran) into a paste with the honey, milk and 1 tbsp of almond oil. Apply and then rinse it off after 15 minutes by taken using cotton pads and milk.

Normal to oily skin

According to a portal, to make an ubtan for oily skin, mix 3 cups of sesame seeds, 6 tbsp each of the dried mint leaves (powdered), olive oil, honey and curd. Sesame seeds soothe the skin which is damaged by the sun. Rub softly on your back, legs and arms. After several minutes wash with water.

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.