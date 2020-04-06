How To Keep Skin Hydrated While Staying Indoors This Summer Season Amid Lockdown?

As the summer season is approaching it is very important to take care of one’s skin. The lockdown period may have got some people thinking that since they are not exposed to the scorching heat outside, it is okay to not take skincare into consideration. However, it is a must to take care of one's skin even if at home. Even though people are staying indoors, it does get humid sometimes making one sweat and leaving stickiness on the skin. Here are a few skincare tips and skin hydration tips that you can keep in mind while staying indoors.

How to keep skin hydrated

Water Is Must

As per reports, this is of the most basic and important skin hydration tips. Even though this is one of the simplest methods to keep one’s skin hydrated, yet many people tend to forget. Water is beneficial not only for the skin but also for many parts of the body and it takes out all the toxins keeping one’s self hydrated at all time.

Also read | Skin Care Tips | Home Remedies For Easy Tan Removal That You Should Know

Moisturiser

If you are assuming that you will use your winter moisturiser during summers, please don’t do that. As per reports, summers are humid and warm therefore one should opt for a lightweight moisturiser that can be used during summers. By using a lightweight moisturiser, it would help your skin breathe and would also keep away from breakouts.

Toners are a must

One of the most important skin hydration tips is to invest in a good toner as it reportedly helps in tightening the skin pores which, in return, give you clear skin. And after washing your face with a face wash, make sure you opt for a toner before mositurizing.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Share Skin Care Tips During Lockdown

Make fruits your best friend

As per reports, applying fruits on your skin as face packs will help in many ways. Fruits such as watermelon, grapes, banana, pomegranate, papaya and much more help in giving your skin the nutrients it needs. That is why make sure you apply natural fruit mask on your face during quarantine amid coronavirus lockdown.

Also read | Korean Skin Care Tips For Multi-Masking Method That Will Help Get Glowing Skin

Also read | Rose Petals: Here Are A Few Skin Care Tips And Benefits Of Rose Petals

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com