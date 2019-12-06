Vertical Fitness: All You Need To Know About This Fitness Routine

Vertical fitness, actually known as pole dancing, is a full-body workout that helps in building strength. Vertical fitness is an extension of pole dancing that uses the pole to its maximum potential as a versatile piece of fitness equipment. It works the whole body, improving muscle, flexibility, coordination, posture, as well as core strength. People who workout regularly actually opt for pole dancing which helps them get a break from their regular routine. Here are a few things you need to know before you enroll yourself for vertical fitness.

Read Fitness Exercises And Neck Stretches You Should Do Everyday

All you need to know about Vertical Fitness

Vertical fitness is one of the best ways to lose those extra pounds you have been wanting to lose. It is reported that you can possibly lose 500 calories in just one class if you work out intensely and follow a proper diet. Another best thing about vertical fitness is that you’ll enjoy the workout and hardly realise that you have been working on your muscles. It is a combination of dance and gymnastic moves performed around a vertical pole in a flowing and graceful routine.

Read Health And Fitness: Ways To Cool Down Your Body After An Intense Workout

What to wear?

You can opt for shorts and tank tops or anything that makes you feel comfortable. If the trainer asks you to wear heels, go for it or you do not have to worry about footwear. But do carry knee pads to prevent your knees from getting damaged.

Read Fitness Workouts: Exercises To Focus On To Build Chiselled Abs

What to eat?

Eat a healthy snack an hour before class, because you are going to need energy. It is recommended to have a protein bar as it will keep you full throughout the class.

Dos and Don’ts

Keep yourself hydrated throughout the class. You might feel sore, not immediately after class but after some time. To avoid this, take some time out and stretch. You might also get a pole burn because of the pole coming directly in contact with the skin but, this may disappear after a few days. Do not moisturise your hands or body as you might slip from the pole and hurt yourself.

Read Breathing Techniques: Importance Of Optimal Breathing While Exercising