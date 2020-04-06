Vitamin D Deficiency Can Be Prevented During Your Work From Home By THIS Method

Since the nation is under lockdown, many people are not getting the required sunlight exposure. For the unaware, the sunlight coming from our windows is not sufficient to provide us with adequate Vitamin D as the ultraviolet rays tend to be filtered by the glass. According to studies, Indians also have a less than average level of Vitamin D.

Vitamin D deficiency can be avoided by exposing yourself to adequate sunlight on the terrace of your home

According to Dr Ravi Shekar Jha who is the senior consultant and the Head of Department of Pulmonology at Fortis, Hyderabad, Vitamin D deficiency can be avoided during the work from home phase by consuming food which is rich in Vitamin D. Such dishes include cheese and egg yolks. Apart from that, drinking milk may also help to retain the balance of Vitamin D in the body. A 8 ounce glass of milk consists of 100 IUs of Vitamin D. It may also be beneficial to stand on the terrace of your home or on your roof, exposing the maximum part of your body under the sunlight.

Vitamin D deficiency can be prevented by having some Vitamin D supplements under a doctor's supervision

One can also consume some Vitamin D supplements but it should be done only under the supervision of a doctor. It is because Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and excess of it can become toxic for the body. According to studies, Vitamin D plays a prominent role in boosting up the immunity level which can help one to prevent catching the virus during their work from home and the coronavirus lockdown phase.

One tends to get Vitamin D internally in the body when the UV rays from the sun hit the skin and the process of the Vitamin d synthesis begin. Vitamin D deficiency can be easily caused by many individuals as it is not present in many foods and people are dependent on exposure to sunlight for it. Hence it is all the more important for people to avoid getting any kind of Vitamin D deficiency during their work from home and coronavirus lockdown phase. Vitamin D deficiency should all the more be avoided during the work from home phase as the presence of it regulates the boost of the immune system as well as the cell growth.