What Is World Autism Awareness Day? Why Is It Celebrated Worldwide?

Health

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated every year on April 2. Read to know the history behind this day and know reason behind the celebration. Read here.

world autism awareness day

The World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated each year on April 2 globally. It is celebrated with the goal of spreading awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). ASD is a developmental disorder which leads to the impairment of communication and social interaction skills in an individual. 

The history behind World Autism Awareness Day

As per an article in a news portal, a resolution was passed on November 1, 2007, at the United Nations General Assembly. It was adopted on December 18, 2007. It is one of the seven health-based UN days. The others include World Water Day which is celebrated on 22nd March, World No-Tobacco Day celebrated on 31st May, International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on 26th June, World Mental Health Day on 10th October, World Diabetes Day on 14th November, and World Aids Day which is celebrated on 1st December every year.

The estimates of the World Health Organisation say that out of every 160 children around the world, one is living with ASD. It thus becomes very important to spread the awareness of the same so that people understand that ASD is a lifelong companion. It affects social life and daily functionalities.

ASD is a neurodevelopmental condition. The lack of information about ASD has led to delayed diagnosis and also the delay of technologies that will help with the management of this disorder. World Autism Awareness Day celebration also includes that no one is left behind and to acknowledge and celebrate the unique gifts ASD kids are born with.

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated with various different themes each year. These themes focus on various aspects related to the disorder and try to cover them one by one. World Autism Awareness Day 2020's theme is the welfare of autistic people amidst the COVID-19 crisis. Here is a list of themes from the previous 6 years:

  • 2012: Launch of Official UN “Awareness Raising” Stamp
  • 2014: Opening Doors to Inclusive Education
  • 2015: Employment: The Autism Advantage
  • 2017: Toward Autonomy and Self-Determination
  • 2018: Empowering women and girls with autism
  • 2019: Assistive Technologies, Active Participation

