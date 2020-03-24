Times When Akshay Kumar Spread Awareness On Social Issues; Read

Akshay Kumar is widely considered to be one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He is also known to spread social awareness amongst the people. He has been working towards several social causes both on-screen and off-screen. Here are times when Akshay Kumar has spread awareness on social issues:

Akshay Kumar calling for social distancing

The Khiladi actor joined the awareness campaign that is initiated by the Central Government. Akshay Kumar, through a two and a half minute video, has urged people to stay indoors and minimize outdoor activities. He asked people to help win the battle, in what he called a race between COVID-19 and human beings. Have a look at Akshay Kumar's message:

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Has Come A Long Way In The Industry & These Pictures Are A Proof

Padman actor on sanitation for women

Akshay Kumar has always been vocal about various issues that many find embarrassing to talk about. He brought out the talk on menstrual hygiene to disclose an important message on Menstrual Hygiene Day and wished all the women on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The actor started having open conversations with the release of his superhit titled PadMan. The movie is based on the novel titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, written by Twinkle Khanna.

ALSO READ | Watch: Akshay Kumar Applauds Heroes At Work With Neighbours Hrithik, Sajid Nadiadwala

The actor spreads social awareness on road safety

Akshay went the extra mile to promote for all the causes he believes in. The Airlift actor associated with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway to highlight road safety and its importance. He took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with the police while he was shooting for the campaign.

ALSO READ | Randeep Hooda Says He Did Not Watch Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari', Here's Why

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Went Under Tremendous Weight Loss To Essay The ATS Officer In 'Sooryavanshi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.