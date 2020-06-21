Amit Shah Credits PM Modi For World's Acceptance Of Yoga; Extols Virtues On Yoga Day 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, June 21, gave a message to the people on the occasion of the sixth International Yoga Day. Taking to Twitter, he stated that "Yoga is a means of establishing harmony between body and mind, action and thought and between man and nature." Wishing people a 'Happy Yoga Day', he further mentioned, "This precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity has been given global acceptance by Modi Ji through his efforts, which today the whole world has adopted Yoga."

Amid the global lockdown and the social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Yoga Day will be celebrated virtually in India.

PM Modi to address nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 6:30 AM on Sunday on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Earlier on June 18, PM Modi had appealed to the citizens of the country to mark the occasion by following social distancing norms and avoiding mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video message, he had remarked that usually yoga day is about public events but this year, 'it goes indoors''.

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

About International Yoga Day

The international Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 in order to spread awareness about the significance and benefits of Yoga. It was first suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his United National General Assembly (UNGA) speech in 2014. Followed by the propositions, the UNGA drafted a resolution that was titled 'International Yoga Day' on October 14, 2014.

