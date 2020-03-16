Where To Get Tested For Coronavirus In Los Angeles? Check Out The List

Coronavirus is an epidemic that has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and has now reached the USA, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to a reported 3,678 cases, which have been recorded. Government officials are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus and have announced the lockdown of restaurants and schools. California province in the USA is responding well to the spread of a respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Cases of COVID-19 are also being reported internationally and in the United States.

California is actively working with the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local governments, health facilities, and health care providers across the state to prepare and protect Californians from COVID-19. The health departments, in association with the Government officials, have opened nearly Eighteen public health labs in California for testing for COVID-19. Take a look at the testing labs in Los Angeles county.

Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center is a hospital located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. It is currently ranked the 6th best hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, and 1st on the West Coast. People affected with the virus can get themselves tested in this medical center.

Address: 757 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90095, United States

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is one of only five levels one trauma centers in Los Angeles County. The hospital is the cornerstone of healthcare services for more than 700,000 residents in the greater South Bay catchment area.

Address: 1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502, United States

(Data received from CDC Website)

As mentioned on the CDC site, eighteen public health labs in California are testing for COVID-19. These labs include the California Department of Public Health's Laboratory in Richmond, Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Monterey, Napa-Solano-Yolo-Marin (located in Solano), Orange, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tulare and Ventura County public health laboratories.

