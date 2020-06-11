National Loving Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Loved Ones

National Loving Day is an annual celebration which is observed on June 12 every year. The day is celebrated on the anniversary of the 1967 United States Supreme Court decision. The historic decision struck down all anti-miscegenation laws remaining in sixteen U.S. states. The anti-miscegenation laws banned interracial marriage. They were mainly against the marriage between white people and other races. The Warren Court ruled unanimously in 1967 that these state laws were unconstitutional.

Also Read | National Best Friend Day Quotes That You Can Share With Your Special Friend

Justice Earl Warren wrote in the court’s majority opinion that "the freedom to marry, or not marry, a person of another race resides with the individual, and cannot be infringed by the State." National Loving Day is the biggest multiracial celebration in the United States. People celebrate the day by sending National loving day quotes and wishes to each other. Here are some of the best National Loving Day quotes to send to your friends and loved ones for a happy National Loving Day 2020.

Also Read | World Ocean Day Quotes: A Collection Of Exquisite Quotes To Share With Family & Friends

National Loving Day quotes

“When you are dealing with humanity as a family there's no question of integration or intermarriage. It's just one human being marrying another human being or one human being living around and with another human being.” —Malcolm X

“Love is blind despite the world's attempt to give it eyes.” ―Matshona Dhliwayo

“I believe that two people are connected at the heart, and it doesn't matter what you do, or who you are or where you live; there are no boundaries or barriers if two people are destined to be together.”

Also Read | World Bicycle Day Quotes That You Must Check Out: Read More

Quotes for National Loving Day

“If you judge people, you have no time to love them.” —Mother Theresa

"Love is not a colour. Character is not a shade of skin.”

“I think it's something that needs to be said - that there are interracial marriages out there, and the couples live happy lives, and there's nothing wrong with it.” —Tia Mowry

Also Read | Global Day Of Parents Quotes That Can Be Shared To Wish Your Parents

June 12 National Loving Day Quotes

“I don't think there's a problem with dating somebody outside of your race, as long as you're doing it because you want to be with that person. Everybody tells you what you should do when you're dating, but if you follow your heart, it usually works out.” —Donald Faison

“It’s not about colour. It’s about love.”

“When Brad and I got married in 2008, it got a lot of attention. And all the attention was over the fact that we were two men, but people were hardly conscious of the fact that we were entering into an interracial marriage. That's wonderful because it was only 50 years ago with Loving v. Virginia that interracial marriages were made legal.” —George Takei

“Love knows no race. Interracial couples are a symbol of beauty.”

“Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within” – James Baldwin

Happy National Loving Day 2020