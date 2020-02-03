World Cancer Day 2020 Theme & Everything You Need To Know About This Day

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) organizes World Cancer Day every year on February 4 to raise awareness internationally to encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment. The primary goal of World Cancer Day is to prominently reduce illness and death caused by cancer. Read to know more about this year's theme for World Cancer Day.

Each campaign year, #WorldCancerDay Champion partners like @sanofi help make our work possible every day.#IAmAndIWill pic.twitter.com/jxw4j8A350 — Union for International Cancer Control (@uicc) February 2, 2020

World Cancer Day 2020 theme

This year's theme for World Cancer Day is "I am and I will", which means it acknowledges everyone's capacity to act in the face of cancer. This year marks the 20th year from the commencement of the initiative.

On February 2000, World Cancer Day was written into the Charter of Paris Against Cancer. The document was signed in between then French President Jacques Chirac and UNESCO General Director at that time, Koichiro Matsuura.

The organization also works towards improving cancer laws across the world. The UICC, in 2012, also founded Mc Cabe Centre for Law & Cancer, which is the first and only centre of its kind. The centre’s aim lies at advancing law to fight cancer.

The UICC took to their official Twitter handle announcing that some of the most prominent landmarks across the globe would be “light up in orange and blue” to commemorate World Cancer Day.

On the 4 February cities and landmarks across the world 🌎 will light up 💡 in orange and blue to commemorate #WorldCancerDay.

Keep a look out 👀 and share your pictures with us.#IAmAndIWill@CancerStratCA pic.twitter.com/rSXlMoEyDH — Union for International Cancer Control (@uicc) February 2, 2020

