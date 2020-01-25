The Debate
Tahira Kashyap Celebrates Birthday With Breast Cancer Survivors

Bollywood News

Tahira Kashyap recently celebrated birthday with breast cancer survivors. Check out a few pictures and read to know what she said about the celebration

Tahira Kashyap

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap turned 35-years-old on January 21, 2020. However, the celebration continued as she cut her birthday cake with the breast cancer survivors at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. Read to know more.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap Celebrated Her Birthday With THESE Bollywood Celebs; See Pics

Tahira Kashyap cuts cake with breast cancer survivors

Writer, professor, and director, Tahira Kashyap has become an inspiration to many across the country as she shared her struggle with breast cancer and how she defeated it with a strong will. Recently, Tahira met breast cancer survivors and shared her thoughts and stories with the women. There were around 75 to 100 women present at the Cancer Survivors’ Meet.

Tahira Kashyap expressed her feelings about the meet in an interview and said that she really enjoyed meeting these amazing and brave women. She related to their journeys and continue to learn so much from them. She stated that celebrating her birthday with them was a matter of great honour.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap Are Two Sides Of The Same Neon-colored Coin, See Pics

On the day of her birthday, January 21, 2020, Tahira Kashyap had a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Along with husband Ayushmann Khurrana and brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana. Celebs who attended the party include Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Nushrat Barucha, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre and more stars. Although the celebration was kept low key, the attendance of many celebrities made it a grand affair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap's Best Gown Looks That Are Setting The Internet On Fire; See Pics

Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy procedure. She has been spreading awareness about the same at various events and has been as inspiration. Tahira has also come up with an audio show on her breast cancer fight named My Ex-Breast, a 7-episode series on Audible Suno.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira & Kids Swim With Sharks, Spine-tingling Video Surfaces

 

 

