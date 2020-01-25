Tahira Kashyap Celebrates Birthday With Breast Cancer Survivors

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap turned 35-years-old on January 21, 2020. However, the celebration continued as she cut her birthday cake with the breast cancer survivors at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. Read to know more.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap Celebrated Her Birthday With THESE Bollywood Celebs; See Pics

Tahira Kashyap cuts cake with breast cancer survivors

Writer, professor, and director, Tahira Kashyap has become an inspiration to many across the country as she shared her struggle with breast cancer and how she defeated it with a strong will. Recently, Tahira met breast cancer survivors and shared her thoughts and stories with the women. There were around 75 to 100 women present at the Cancer Survivors’ Meet.

Tahira Kashyap expressed her feelings about the meet in an interview and said that she really enjoyed meeting these amazing and brave women. She related to their journeys and continue to learn so much from them. She stated that celebrating her birthday with them was a matter of great honour.

What a beautiful day! Had the fortune to be associated with 2, wouldn’t call them causes but actually reasons 4 my being abt which I am extremely passionate. @Plan_India @twitter 4 a session on #genderequality & @TataMemorial with breast cancer survivors who inspired me so much! pic.twitter.com/0anM72rifN — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) January 24, 2020

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap Are Two Sides Of The Same Neon-colored Coin, See Pics

On the day of her birthday, January 21, 2020, Tahira Kashyap had a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Along with husband Ayushmann Khurrana and brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana. Celebs who attended the party include Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Nushrat Barucha, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Twinkle Khanna, Sonali Bendre and more stars. Although the celebration was kept low key, the attendance of many celebrities made it a grand affair.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap's Best Gown Looks That Are Setting The Internet On Fire; See Pics

Tahira Kashyap was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer in 2018 and underwent a mastectomy procedure. She has been spreading awareness about the same at various events and has been as inspiration. Tahira has also come up with an audio show on her breast cancer fight named My Ex-Breast, a 7-episode series on Audible Suno.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira & Kids Swim With Sharks, Spine-tingling Video Surfaces

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.