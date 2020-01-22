Taylor Swift Reveals Her Mother Has Brain Tumour, After Battling Breast Cancer

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift in an interview revealed that her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. The singer shared an update about her mother’s health while stating it as the reason for not touring with her song Lover. While talking to a reputed magazine, Taylor Swift said her family is going through a tough time.

The Bad Blood singer revealed that her mother was undergoing treatment for breast cancer when the doctors found out that she also had a tumour in her brain. Swift stated that the symptoms of brain tumour are different than those of cancer. Taylor Swift’s mother Andrea was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and the singer had shared the sad news in a Tumblr post.

In an essay written last year for a well-known magazine, Swift mentioned her mother’s cancer diagnosis. She wrote that as both her parents have fought their battles with cancer, she realises that there are real problems ahead. Her mother’s cancer relapsed in 2019 and she then stated that her mother has to fight the difficult fight all over again.

According to reports, Taylor Swift’s fans will get to know more about her personal life battle with the illness in a Netflix documentary film titled Miss Americana. The new documentary will talk about the family’s struggle with the situation at length. The documentary, which will be directed by Lana Wilson, will trace the Blank Space singer’s life ranging from her career to her private life. Miss Americana will be released on Netflix on January 31, 2020.

During another interview with an entertainment-based media house in December last year, Swift spoke about the reason why she hasn’t been touring for her album Lover. She was heard saying that the last year had been filled with ‘question marks’ for her as well as her family. Hence, she made sure that she could be as close to home as possible as her family needed her the most.

She said there was uncertainty when it came to what might happen to her mother and her treatment options. Swift, therefore, felt the need to be with her mother. Her mother’s illness was the reason Taylor Swift chose to not promote the album Lover in a traditional way. In order to maintain a flexible schedule, she decided to restrict herself from touring but decided to perform in festivals worldwide.

While talking about the bond she shares with her mother Andrea, Taylor Swift stated that she never makes a decision without running it by her mother first. She even added that everyone loves their mother and that they are very important to everyone and that she is no exception. Swift said speaking about her mother’s illness is a very big deal for her.

