World Lung Day 2023: 6 Yoga Asanas To Strengthen Your Lungs

World Lung Day is celebrated on September 25 every year to raise awareness about lung health and to encourage people to take care of their lungs. Our lungs are essential for our survival, as they allow us to breathe and take in oxygen. However, our lungs are also vulnerable to damage from a variety of factors, such as smoking, air pollution and respiratory infections.

2 things you need to know

Yoga asanas improve lung health and overall well-being.

World Lung Day 2023 seeks to promote clean air and strong lungs.

The yoga connection

Yoga is not just about physical flexibility, it is a holistic approach that combines deep breathing exercises with stretching and strengthening poses. This harmonious blend makes it an exceptional tool to improve lung function and overall well-being. Here are six yoga asanas (poses) that can help strengthen your lungs.

Sukhasana (Easy Pose)

This gentle seated posture is ideal for beginners. Cross your legs, tuck your feet under your knees and sit up straight with relaxed shoulders. Place your hands on your knees or in your lap, close your eyes and take deep breaths. Sukhasana promotes relaxation and mindful breathing.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Cobra Pose helps open the chest and expand lung capacity. Lie on your stomach with legs hip-width apart. Position your palms beneath your shoulders and lift your upper body while keeping elbows close to your sides. Hold the pose briefly before lowering back down. This asana encourages deep inhalations and exhalations.

(Cobra Pose helps open the chest and expand lung capacity | Image: Shutterstock)

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

Stretching the chest and throat muscles, Fish Pose is excellent for lung health. Lie on your back with your legs straight, placing your palms under your hips. Lift your chest, arch your back and rest the crown of your head on the floor while looking upwards. This pose promotes the expansion of the chest and deepens breaths.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Bow Pose strengthens the chest and enhances lung function. Lie on your stomach with your legs extended. Bend your knees, reach back to hold your ankles and lift your chest, creating a bow-like shape. Gaze upwards and take deep breaths. Release slowly to the floor after a few breath cycles.

(Bow Pose strengthens the chest | Image: Shutterstock)

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

This pose stretches the chest and back muscles. Sit with your legs extended, bend your right knee and place your right foot outside your left thigh. Twist your torso to the right while placing your left hand on the outside of your right knee and your right hand behind your back. Gaze over your right shoulder and hold briefly before switching sides.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Triangle Pose stretches the chest and sides of the body. Stand with feet wide apart, right foot turned 90 degrees. Extend your arms overhead, and reach your right hand to your right shin and left hand skyward. Gaze upwards and hold the pose before repeating from the other side.

(Triangle Pose stretches the chest and sides of the body | Image: Shutterstock)

Regular practice of these asanas, even for a few minutes each day, can significantly improve lung health and overall well-being. Remember, it's essential to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself too hard. If you experience any discomfort or pain, stop immediately.

Additional tips for healthy lungs

While yoga can be a powerful tool for lung health, other lifestyle choices also contribute to better respiratory well-being.

Quit smoking

If you smoke, quitting is the most significant step you can take to protect your lungs.

Avoid second-hand smoke

Limit exposure to second-hand smoke, which can be just as harmful as smoking.

Regular exercise

Engage in regular physical activity to improve lung capacity and overall fitness.

Healthy diet

Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains to support overall health, including lung function.

Adequate sleep

Ensure you get enough restorative sleep to promote overall health.

By incorporating these practices into your daily routine, you can breathe more freely and keep your lungs strong and healthy. On this World Lung Day, let's make a commitment to prioritise our respiratory well-being and work towards cleaner air for all.