Ustrasana To Matsyasana: Yoga Asanas To Practice For Relief From Sinus

Ustrasana (Camel Pose): Backbend, stretch chest, throat, and spine. Kneel, grasp heels, arch back. Regular practice relieves sinus congestion, and improves respiratory health.
Purvottanasana (Upward Plank): Strengthen chest muscles, and open airways. Sit with extended legs, hands behind with fingers toward feet, lift hips and chest upward. Enhance lung capacity.
Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Stretch chest, and open airways for easier breathing. Lie face-down, palms under shoulders, lift upper body, pelvis grounded. Ideal for sinus-related breathing issues.
Sethu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): Reduce stress, and open chest and throat. Lift hips while lying on your back, feet and palms flat. Enhance circulation and ease sinus pressure.
Matsyasana, the Fish Pose, stretches throat and chest muscles, easing sinus-related breathing issues. Lie on your back, arch, and support with forearms for better health.
Start your sinus-relief yoga routine with Anulom Vilom Pranayama, a nostril-balancing breathing exercise. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and alternate nostril breathing with your thumb and ring finger.
Kapalbhati Pranayama: Rapid exhalations clear sinuses, expelling stale air and mucus. Daily practice for a few minutes offers numerous benefits.