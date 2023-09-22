Last Updated:

Ustrasana To Matsyasana: Yoga Asanas To Practice For Relief From Sinus

Discover 8 yoga poses and breathing exercises to relieve sinus congestion. Improve your respiratory health naturally with these holistic practices.

Health
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Ustrasana (Camel Pose)
1/8
Image: Shutterstock

Ustrasana (Camel Pose): Backbend, stretch chest, throat, and spine. Kneel, grasp heels, arch back. Regular practice relieves sinus congestion, and improves respiratory health.

Purvottanasana (Upward Plank)
2/8
Image: Shutterstock

Purvottanasana (Upward Plank): Strengthen chest muscles, and open airways. Sit with extended legs, hands behind with fingers toward feet, lift hips and chest upward. Enhance lung capacity.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
3/8
Image: Shutterstock

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Stretch chest, and open airways for easier breathing. Lie face-down, palms under shoulders, lift upper body, pelvis grounded. Ideal for sinus-related breathing issues.

Sethu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
4/8
Image: Shutterstock

Sethu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): Reduce stress, and open chest and throat. Lift hips while lying on your back, feet and palms flat. Enhance circulation and ease sinus pressure.

Matsyasana (Fish Pose)
5/8
Image: Shutterstock

Matsyasana, the Fish Pose, stretches throat and chest muscles, easing sinus-related breathing issues. Lie on your back, arch, and support with forearms for better health.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama
6/8
Image: Shutterstock

Start your sinus-relief yoga routine with Anulom Vilom Pranayama, a nostril-balancing breathing exercise. Sit comfortably, close your eyes, and alternate nostril breathing with your thumb and ring finger.

Kapalbhati Pranayama
7/8
Image: Shutterstock

Kapalbhati Pranayama: Rapid exhalations clear sinuses, expelling stale air and mucus. Daily practice for a few minutes offers numerous benefits.

Bhastrika Pranayama
8/8
Image: Shutterstock

Bhastrika Pranayama: A potent breathing exercise that enhances oxygen intake and clears nasal passages with forceful nasal inhalations and exhalations. Relieve sinus congestion while boosting energy.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Joint health to digestion: Benefits of cardiovascular exercise

Joint health to digestion: Benefits of cardiovascular exercise
Goa to Hyderabad, 7 cities to visit for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Goa to Hyderabad, 7 cities to visit for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations