Joint Health To Digestion: Benefits Of Cardiovascular Exercise

Cardiovascular exercise benefits your heart by reducing resting blood pressure, and heart rate, and improving cholesterol levels.
It's not just about the heart; cardio also boosts brain health, reducing dementia risk and enhancing memory.
Contrary to myths, cardio promotes joint health, reducing the risk of fractures and easing arthritis discomfort.
Cardio boosts circulation, enhances skin health, reduces signs of ageing, and manages stress-related skin issues.
Digestion benefits from cardio, accelerating peristalsis, regulating blood sugar, and supporting gut health.
Beyond these benefits, cardio aids weight loss, boosts energy, improves sleep, and strengthens the immune system.