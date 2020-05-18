Yasmin Karachiwala Introduces Alphabet Workout & Shows How You Can Do It; Watch Here

Fitness trainer Yashmin Karachiwala is quite active on social media and keeps sharing simple exercises with her fans that can help to stay fit amid the lockdown. Recently, Yashmin Karachiwala took to the live session of her social media handle and taught an alphabet workout that anyone could practice at home amid the nationwide lockdown. Later, she also shared the same videos on her social media wall. Read on.

Interestingly, Yashmin Karachiwala shared the video of her live session on her social media wall. In the video, Yasmin explained an alphabet workout while teaching how to do it. In the one-hour-three-minute video, she gave a step-by-step guide to her followers.

Instagramming the video, she wrote, 'The Alphabet Workout'. Her caption further read, 'You are as young as your spine is Flexible / Each alphabet represents an exercise.' Asking her followers to give feedback, she also mentioned, 'Enjoy the workout and leave comments on how you felt after. Also do pay puffs or videos and tag me 😊' in her caption.

Watch her video below:

Apart from this, Yashmin is often featured in Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's social media posts. Earlier in March 2020, Katrina Kaif shared a video featuring trainer Yasmin. The two taught various exercises to perform at home while observing the lockdown. It included Squat & Side Leg Lifts, Reverse Lunge, Situp, Pushup, Plank to 'T' and Mountain Climbers, among many others.

The post went viral and currently has more than 1.5M engagement. taking the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote, 'Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can'. Take a look below:

Besides workout, Yasmin Karachiwala has also started cooking episodes named, Cook With Yashmin Karachiwala. She mentioned in a post that she is not just exercising all day, she has decided to cook too.

Who is Yashmin Karachiwala?

Yasmin is the proprietor of her own personal fitness studio. Reportedly, she is also the first BASI certified Pilates instructor in India and established the first Pilates studio in Bombay. She has trained numerous B-town divas such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Huma Qureishi, among many others.

