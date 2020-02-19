Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Reveals The SECRET Behind Deepika Padukone's Fit Body

Bollywood celebs have always inspired their fans to stay fit. Whether be it the Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar or the Chhapaak actor Deepika Padukone, millions of their fans look up to them to take fitness inspiration. However, in today's age of social media, wherein these celebrities keep on updating their fans with photos and videos of their workout regime, their followers have become aware of the fact that a lot of work goes behind acquiring such a great and fit body. Recently, one of the most popular fitness trainers of Bollywood, Yasmin Karachiwala sat down for an interview with an eminent online portal. During the interview, she spilt the beans about these celebrities' secret to their chiselled abs, toned figures and also shed some light on their fitness mantra.

Who is the fittest actor in Bollywood according to Yasmin Karachiwala?

Yasmin Karachiwala has been training most of the A-listers of Bollywood including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The fitness trainer was recently interviewed by an eminent online portal where she spoke about the fittest actors of Bollywood. Yasmin stated that Akshay Kumar is the fittest male actor in Bollywood, while according to her, all the female actors are great as she did not give away a name.

Talking about which actor is the most hard-working among all, Karichiwala stated that anybody who works out with her has to be hardworking and dedicated, otherwise she does not train them. According to her, all of them are hardworking. Lastly, speaking about Deepika Padukone's fitness, she stated that the secret behind Deepika's fitness is her commitment and her dedication. She further added that Padukone knows that working out makes her feel really good and irrespective of the time, she makes sure that she gets a good workout before she heads for her shoot. Check out Deepika Padukone's recent workout video with Yasmin Karachiwala here:

