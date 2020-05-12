Katrina Kaif's Trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala Shows How To Get Washboard Abs At Home

Fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala is the go to person for most Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Karachiwala often shares her workout regimes through her social media handles. She recently explained how to get washboard abs at home. Read to know more.

Yasmin Karachiwala teaches how to get washboard abs

Amid the pandemic, the regular schedule of people, including gyming and working out has been compromised. However, Yasmin Karachiwala frequently shares video on exercising at home.

In the latest video on her Instagram handle, Yasmin teaches how to get washboard abs. In the 2:50 minute long video, she teaches several exercises along with their sets and reps. The exercises she mentioned are single leg stretch, double leg stretch, single straight leg stretch, double straight leg stretch and crisscross.

Yasmin Karachiwala captioned the post, “Washboard Abs Who doesn't love working out their abdominals?? The Pilates Abs series of 5 are my fave go to exercises and the perfect way to work the abdominals. They're really simple exercises that will feel yummy on your tummy 😉 Give them a try and let me know how you feel 😊 Remember Exercise releases #Endorphins....your feel good hormones so #NoExcuses coz #Exercise increases #Immunity #StayHome #StaySafe #StayPositive @reebokindia #ReebokIndia #Quarantine #QuarantineWorkout #WorkoutFromHome #CelebrityTrainer #YasminKarachiwala” [sic].

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared a video featuring Yasmin Karachiwala. The two taught several exercises to perform at home while in quarantine. It included Squat & Side Leg Lifts, Reverse Lunge, Situp, Pushup, Plank to 'T' and Mountain Climbers. The post went viral and currently has more than 1.5M engagement.

Besides workout, Yasmin Karachiwala has also started cooking episodes named, Cook With Yashmin Karachiwala. She mentioned in a post that she is not just exercising all day, she has decided to cook too.