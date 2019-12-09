Yoga Guide: Know How To Perform Vrikshasana And Its Benefits

Vrikshasana is widely known as Tree Pose which replicates the graceful, steady stance of a tree. The origin of the name is from the Sanskrit words vriksa or vriksha meaning tree and asana meaning posture. Unlike other yoga poses, this pose also requires keeping our eyes open. Read to know more details and benefits of the pose.

Instructions on Performing Vrikshasana

Stand straight and drop your arms to the side of your body.

Slightly bend your right knee and place the right foot high up on your left thigh.

Make sure that your left leg is straight. Keep your balance.

Take a deep breath in, slowly raise your arms over your head and bring your palms together.

Ensure that your spine is straight.

Keep taking in long deep breaths. With each exhalation, relax the body more.

With slow exhalation, gently bring down your hands and later gently release the right leg.

Repeat this pose with the left leg.

Benefits of Vrikshasana

This yoga pose strengthens the spine and improves both balance and poise.

It also improves and aids neuro-muscular coordination.

Practicing this yoga pose regularly helps your knees to become stronger, and the hip joints to become loosened.

The eyes, inner ears, and shoulders are also strengthened.

It relieves suffering from sciatica.

It reduces flat feet.

It makes you stable, flexible, and patient.

Beginner’s Tip

Don’t be surprised or sad if you find yourself falling out of the posture. For beginners, it will be hard to maintain balance. But to make the pose easier, you may keep the hands to your chest in namaste. Follow the above-mentioned steps slowly and keep trying. Just after a few days, you will be able to maintain your balance.

