Yoga Guide: Know How To Perform Vrikshasana And Its Benefits

Vrikshasana is widely known as Tree Pose which replicates the graceful, steady stance of a tree. The origin of the name is from the Sanskrit words vriksa or vriksha meaning tree and asana meaning posture. Unlike other yoga poses, this pose also requires keeping our eyes open. Read to know more details and benefits of the pose.
Don’t be surprised or sad if you find yourself falling out of the posture. For beginners, it will be hard to maintain balance. But to make the pose easier, you may keep the hands to your chest in namaste. Follow the above-mentioned steps slowly and keep trying. Just after a few days, you will be able to maintain your balance.
