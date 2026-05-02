Heatwave Alert! Avoid These Food Items To Prevent Heatstroke And Summer Diarrhoea

Several states in India are battling an intense heatwave. With temperatures soaring in peak summer, illnesses that are brought about by the increasing temperature have also heightened. There have been several government advisories to exercise precaution and keep hydrated. Diet also plays a crucial role in keeping the body and gut cool and healthy. Certain foods can worsen dehydration, trigger digestive issues, and make it harder for your body to cope with rising temperatures. Therefore, some food items should be avoided in extreme weather conditions.

Spicy, oily food

Heavy, greasy meals and spicy dishes can raise your body temperature and put extra pressure on your digestive system. These foods may lead to acidity, bloating, and discomfort, especially when your metabolism slows down in hot weather.



Also Read: How To Use Raw Milk On Face To Reduce Skin Dryness During Summers

Street food

Street-side snacks like chaat, golgappa, and cut fruits may be tempting, but they are often exposed to dust, heat, and contamination. Consuming such items can increase the risk of foodborne infections, which commonly lead to summer diarrhoea.

Caffeine

Beverages like strong tea, coffee, and packaged soft drinks can dehydrate the body. Caffeine acts as a diuretic, while sugary drinks may lead to sudden spikes and crashes in energy levels, making you feel more fatigued in the heat.



Also Read: Add This Ingredient While Boiling Milk To Keep It From Curdling In Heat

Advertisement

Heavy meats

Foods that are rich in protein, such as red meat, take longer to digest and generate more body heat during metabolism. This can leave you feeling sluggish and uncomfortable, especially during peak summer afternoons.

Packaged food

Chips, instant noodles, and processed snacks are often high in salt and preservatives. These can lead to water retention, dehydration, and digestive issues, increasing your vulnerability to heat-related illnesses.

Advertisement

Leftovers