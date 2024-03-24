Advertisement

Holi is called the festival of colours and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India and around the world. However, for some individuals who may have allergies, sensitivities, or personal preferences, playing with colours may not be an option. Fortunately, there are plenty of meaningful ways to celebrate Holi without partaking in the traditional colour festivities. Here are some ideas to embrace the spirit of Holi while honouring personal preferences.

Enjoy festive cuisine

One of the highlights of Holi celebrations is the delicious array of festive foods and sweets. Take this opportunity to indulge in traditional Holi delicacies such as gujiya, thandai, puran poli, and sweets like jalebi and ladoo. Prepare these treats at home or explore local eateries that offer Holi specials to savour the flavours of the festival.

Enjoy festive cuisine | Image: Unsplash

Groove with music and dance

Holi is synonymous with joyous music, lively dance performances, and rhythmic beats. Create a festive atmosphere at home by playing traditional Holi songs, folk music, and Bollywood hits. Invite friends and family to join in a dance party or enjoy a solo dance session to celebrate the spirit of Holi through music and movement.

Host a cultural gathering

Gather friends and family for a cultural celebration that honours the spirit of Holi. Share stories and legends associated with the festival, engage in traditional rituals like lighting bonfires or offering prayers, and participate in activities that promote unity, harmony, and cultural exchange.

Get creative

Tap into your creative side by engaging in art and craft activities inspired by the vibrant colours of Holi. Decorate your home with rangoli designs, create handmade greeting cards or artwork depicting the essence of Holi, or explore DIY projects that celebrate the beauty of colours in a non-traditional way.

Get creative with rangoli | Image: Unsplash

Connect virtually

If gathering in person is not feasible, connect with loved ones virtually to celebrate Holi together. Host a virtual Holi party, share festive greetings and wishes through video calls, and engage in virtual activities and games that capture the essence of the festival.