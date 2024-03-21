Advertisement

Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, falls on the eve of Holi. Celebrated on the night before the main day of Holi, it holds great cultural and religious significance, marking the victory of good over evil and the onset of spring. Let's look at the legend behind Holika Dahan, along with the date and auspicious timing for this year.

Representative image of Holi | Unsplash

Legend of Holika Dahan

The tradition of Holika Dahan can be traced back to the legend of Prahlad and Hiranyakashipu. According to Hindu scriptures, Hiranyakashipu was a powerful demon king who desired to be worshipped as a God and demanded that everyone worship him instead of Lord Vishnu, whom his son Prahlad was devoted to. Despite his father's threats and attempts to dissuade him, Prahlad remained steadfast in his devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Enraged by his son's defiance, Hiranyakashipu sought the help of his sister Holika, who was believed to be immune to fire. Together, they devised a plan to kill Prahlad by tricking him into sitting on a pyre with Holika. However, to their astonishment, it was Holika who perished in the flames while Prahlad emerged unscathed, protected by his unwavering faith and devotion to Lord Vishnu. He kept chanting Vishnu’s name the entire time he was in the middle of the flames, so Holika Dahan is celebrated to remember how good always defeats evil.

Advertisement

Representative image of Holi | Unsplash

Date and muhurat for Holika Dahan 2024

This year, Holi is being celebrated at the end of March. As per the Hindu calendar, Holi is observed every year on the full moon date of Falgun month. This year, the festival of colours will be celebrated on 25 March 2024, which is a Monday, across India. Which means, Holika Dahan will be observed a day before the actual festival, which is the 24th of March. The muhurat for Holika Dahan on Sunday is from 7:19 pm to 9:38 pm.