Home Décor Tips: Ideas To Take From Neena Gupta & Masaba To Make Your Home A Better Place

Actor Neena Gupta and fashion designer Masaba Gupta gave a tour of their house and shared some home décor tips and tricks that they kept in mind while decorating their home. Their house is predominantly white in colour with minimum yet stylish decor items that create a sense of elegance as well as peace in their home space. Read on to get some tips from them and get inspired to adopt some of their tips into your home.

Monochrome and light colour theme

The house where Neena Gupta resides with her daughter has a combination of white matched with wooden furniture. On can adapt these theme into their homes and choose a colour from light shades or hues of cream, green and blue. To quirk things up a little, they could use furniture of different upholstery and other styles of furniture to balance it out.

Recycle old furniture

Neena Gupta and Masaba revealed during their house tour that they reuse and re-do a lot of old furniture. One can take this tip and paint old furniture white or any colour that they want to match their home décor with. It gives a balanced sense of colours and designs and makes the home look beautiful.

Your home should reflect your personality

It is often said that one's home should reflect one's personality. For that, it is very important to have a personal touch to it by decorating the house with photo frames, paintings that suit your taste and colour scheme that soothes your eyes. A home is a place where one comes to relax and feels safe, therefore it should be reflective of their taste and what they like the best.

