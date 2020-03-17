Home Décor Tips From Neena & Masaba Gupta That Will Spruce Up A Monochromatic Home

Actor Neena Gupta, alongside her daughter and fashion icon Masaba Gupta recently welcomed the audience in their house via Asian Paints Where The Heart Is, Season 3. They gave a tour to their house and shared some home décor tips and tricks that they have followed to design their abode. The Gupta house is predominantly white in colour, and the mother and daughter share how they brought about this monochrome style.

Home Décor paint ideas to learn from Neena and Masaba Gupta

Neena and Masaba's house is a combination of white matched with wooden furniture. The walls are painted white while most of the furniture is made of different kinds of wood. They talked about how they used the colour white because it is their favourite. This is one tip that can be followed. One colour of choice can be used to paint the house.

It is important to match the furniture with the colours of the wall so that the whole thing gives a balanced look to every room. It is a good idea to have wooden furniture to give an overall aesthetic look to your house. Neena shared that they paint many parts of the furniture white to match the walls.

Another great tip that one can learn from the mother-daughter duo is to have a dash of colour in the monochrome. This dash of colour will bring brightness to the room. It will also prevent the home from looking dull because of the monochrome. Masaba gave an example with a green door in their dressing room. She jokingly shared that the green door is something different in their house as almost everything is either wooden brown or white.

Source: Stills from Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 3 Featuring Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta

