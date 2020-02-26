3 Ideas To Adapt From Kim Kardashian West's Home Decor Into Your Modest City-home

With time, the demand for space has increased and the supply has substantially decreased. One may not get a house as big as one may have hoped for. But keeping in mind the needs of a modern man, a modest home seems like a pretty good idea. A modest house is one which is not very large or expensive looking.

When one talks about minimalism, Kim Kardashian West’s mansion is one such place, a person can take inspiration from. Now one might wonder how can they incorporate the extravagance and luxury from her interior and incorporate it into their home. So here is a list of ideas that are inspired by Kim Kardashian West’s house which one can adapt to their modest home. Read on.

Disappearing sink

The internet was taken by a storm when Kim had given her house tour and had shown her unique disappearing bathroom sink. Her unusual bathroom sink is one which is flat in shape and not a saucer or hollow from the centre. Kim Revealed on her social media accounts that the slope towards the drain allows the water to flow into the drainage hole with any water clogging.

Unique switches

Another interesting feature that was there at Kim’s house was her lighting switches. The social celebrity does not have regular switchboards and boxes attached to her walls. She simply has switch buttons on the wall and that too of really small sizes. The unique style gives a sense of a bigger space and adds a style to one’s home.

Colour scheme

In an interview, Kim Kardashian West had revealed that she and Kanye West chose the colours scheme to be light. This technique makes any small space or room to appear bigger than the actual size. One can incorporate it in their interior designs and make their modest home look bigger.

