Kim Kardashian In A Bikini Is Hubby Kanye West's Perfect Muse; See Pic

Kim Kardashian is photographed almost every day by paparazzi and fans, alike. However, the recent photographer that Kim Kardashian posed for was none other than her rapper husband, Kanye West. She turned muse for her better half in a series of pictures alongside the ocean on Valentine’s Day.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spent their Valentine’s Day rather intimately as pictures and reports suggest that the two had a private gateway to a beachy location in Cabo. According to reports, the couple had a relaxing time in the private villa. In the pictures clicked by Kanye West, Kim Kardashian looked relaxed in a two-piece, lace-up black bikini. She paired it with a golden and black choker.

In one of the pictures, she is seen laying down and in the second one, she is seen posing half immersed in the water. According to several media reports, the duo also enjoyed massages from a masseuse and savoured a personal chef's exquisite food throughout the vacation. Furthermore, it was also reported that the trip to Cabo was a surprise from Kanye West to Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day.

Here are the pictures that were clicked by Kanye West on Valentine's Day in Cabo

Kim Kardashian shared the picture on her Instagram after she arrived from the luxe vacay. She wrote the caption, "Valentine’s Surprise Getaway 📷 Kanye," and also credited Kanye West for the same. Kim Kardashian had also shared snippets of the vacation on her IG story. She wrote, ‘“Little slice of Heaven for Valentine's Day. #SurpriseTrip,” on the stories.

