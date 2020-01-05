Cleaning Ideas To Restore Your Burnt Vessel To Its Original Shine

It doesn’t matter whether one has started cooking recently, or is an accomplished veteran in the culinary arts. Burnt vessels are a part of the process of cooking. But they seem to be a source of worry for many, considering how difficult it is to get them clean. It takes a lot of muscle work and patience to thoroughly clean a burnt vessel- but not anymore. For anyone searching up different suggestions on how to clean burnt vessels, here is a great method that works like a charm every time.
Top cleaning ideas for a burnt vessel
1. Using Carbonated drinks
Materials required:
- Burnt vessel
- Carbonated drink
- Dish soap and scrub bad
Method:
- The carbonated drink has to be poured into the burnt vessel and then placed on the burner at low heat.
- Once the liquid reaches the boiling point, the vessel can be removed to be washed.
- After this, the moment one scrubs the vessel with dish soap, they will find the burnt areas melting away, and the vessel will be cleaned completely.
2. Using Salt
Materials required:
- Burnt vehicle
- Salt
- Dish soap and scrub pad
Method:
- For this cleaning hack, all one needs to do is take a good amount of salt on the scrub pad, along with the dishwashing liquid, and scrub the vessel thoroughly. This gets rid of char from vessels in no time.
3. Using Baking soda
Materials required:
- Baking soda
- Water
- Burnt vessel
- Dish soap and scrub pad
Method:
- A paste should be made using the dish soap and the water. The burnt vessel should be soaked in this paste for about 15-20 minutes.
- After this, the vessel can be washed off with any regular dishwashing agent. The vessel is bound to be absolutely clean thereafter.
4. Using Tomato sauce
Materials required:
- Tomato sauce
- Burnt vessel
Method:
- To do this hack, one must apply a generous amount of tomato sauce or tomato ketchup on the burnt vessel and let it sit overnight.
- The science behind the hack is that because the tomatoes have acid in them, they break down the charred parts of the vessel so that they are easy to remove.
- The next morning, the vessel can be washed as per usual, and it should be clean.
5. Lemon juice
Materials required:
Method:
- Lemon is acidic, so it helps in cleaning tough stains and burnt vessels very effectively. A lot of dishwashing liquids already have lemon in them because of these properties.
- For this hack, raw lemon juice works the best. One needs to apply a good amount of lemon juice to the burnt vehicle and leave it overnight.
- The vessel, when cleaned the following morning, will be absolutely good to go.