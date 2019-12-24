Best Cleaning Ideas And Tips For White Shoes That Will Leave Them Whiter Than Before

Keeping white shoes clean can become one of the most challenging tasks in the world. Once they are taken out of the box, they never seem to go back to their original condition. However, there are some of the best tools you can use to get white shoes to their original condition so that one can continue to wear them for a long time to come. If one is wondering how to clean white shoes, these ideas and a little bit of patience can give you highly satisfactory results. Read ahead to know-

Best Cleaning Hacks for White Shoes

Using Baking soda

Materials required

Baking soda

Vinegar

Water

Old toothbrush

White shoes

Method

One needs to combine 1 tbsp of hot water with 1 tbsp of white vinegar, and then add 1tbsp of baking soda to make a thick paste.

Using circular motions, one needs to lather on the mixture with a toothbrush on the body of the shoes. Being generous with the mixture and using sturdy circular motions gets the best results.

When the mixture is completely dry, clapping the shoes together will get rid of the excess. One can also use a toothbrush to scrape off the lumps of the mixture from the shoes.

Using Toothpaste

Materials required

Non-gel white toothpaste

Damp towel

White shoes

Old toothbrush

Method

Taking a good amount of paste on the toothbrush and apply it on the body of the dirty white shoes in circular motions.

Then, one had to leave the toothpaste to work its magic for a few hours.

Wiping the shoes off with a damp towel and then leaving them to dry on their own will help to make them several shades whiter than they already are.

Using Bleach

Materials required

Bleach

Container

Water

Old toothbrush

A nearby source of air, like a fan or an open window

Method

Bleach does clean white shoes well, but household bleach can irritate the skin and eyes. Although the material is non-corrosive and non-toxic, it is always a good idea to use goggles and gloves while working with bleach.

In the container, the water and bleach must be mixed in a 1:5 ratio- 5 parts of water for every one part of bleach. The mixture should be stirred well.

Next, using the toothbrush, one can apply the bleach on the white shoes, scrubbing gently.

Once the shoes are cleaned, they can be rinsed with warm water, and then left to dry, either under a fan or on the windowsill. Ideally, the shoes should be left to dry overnight, but a few hours under the fan may also do the trick.

When the shoes are dry, they should look absolutely as good as new.

