Mushroom Cleaning Ideas For First-timers To Enjoy A Delicious Meal

Several food lovers like to have mushrooms in different food items like pizza, pasta, gravy, and so on. Before using mushrooms for any of your food recipes, it is essential to clean it thoroughly to maintain food hygiene. Since they grow in the wild, you have to make sure that you are removing all the germs, dirt, and so on. Check out some of the best mushroom cleaning hacks in this article.

Mushroom cleaning hacks for first-timers

Here are some tips that are indeed very useful in cleaning mushrooms before cooking. Many people have lots of questions regarding how to clean mushrooms? Well, first you have to consider what kind of mushroom you are cleaning.

Button mushrooms

First, put all the mushrooms in a bowl and add flour in such a way that the flour covers every single mushroom. Once the mushrooms are entirely covered with flour, you have to peel the thin film on the surface starting from the bottom. The flour helps you to peel off the outer surface easily. Once the peeling is done, you have to rinse the mushrooms with water nicely.

Morel mushrooms

When dealing with Morel mushrooms, then first put the mushrooms in a bowl and toss the mushrooms nicely so that the dirt gets separated. Don’t break them during the procedure. Then with the help of a brush, you have to clean the dirt from the inside portion of the mushrooms. Wash the mushrooms nicely after that.

Portabella mushrooms

In the case of Portabella mushrooms first, separate the mushroom stems because portabella has fibrous stems that cannot be eaten. After you remove the stems, the gills will be visible properly, and you have to clean the gills with the help of a spoon or a brush. You can clean the rest of the mushroom with a brush only and then wash it properly.

Shittake Mushrooms

Shittake Mushrooms are very easy to clean all you have to do is to remove the stems, rub the outer surface of the mushroom with the help of a paper towel or scrape off the dirt outside with the help of a brush. Make sure not to leave them for a long time under running water because you do not want your mushrooms to become gooey.

Oyster mushrooms

Oyster mushrooms also are very easy to clean as they come in bundles, so you just take the bundle and slice off the central stem; all the mushrooms will get separated. Then clean the gills with a needle and rub the surface with a paper towel then wash it properly, and your job will be done.

Use these truly effective cleaning hacks and eat mushrooms with minimal concerns.

Source: https://food.ndtv.com/food-drinks/the-right-way-to-clean-mushrooms-1725837