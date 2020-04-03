Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown, Here Are Tips To Save Water While Doing Household Chores

Although self-isolation and quarantine are the right precautions to take during the Coronavirus pandemic, it seems like quarantine practices can get a bit boring, as many people are making the most of their time by cleaning their houses. However, while cleaning, people tend to overlook the fact that they unintentionally waste a lot of water which only adds more trouble to the prevailing water crisis. If you are someone who believes that conversing water is the need of the hour and wish to save water, here are some tips on how you can smartly save water while doing the household chores.

Avoid running taps

As to cut-short the wastage of extra water, you can fill a bucket with the amount of water you need for the particular chore and use the required amount only. This way, you can avoid access water being stored and then wasting it.

Clean the bathroom while bathing

In order to save plenty of water, you can clean the bathroom, while having your bath. By using this method, you can save the extra water which might get wasted in cleaning and put it to some better use.

Avoid taking long showers

As per a report study by water conservationists, showers are typically the third largest water use after toilets and clothes washers in an average home. Reportedly, one person uses 17.2 gallons of water, which mostly lasts for 8.2 minutes at an average flow rate of 2.1 gallons per minute. So to avoid wasting extra water, you can use water from a bucket.

Reuse water on plants

If you have some water left after using it for any chore, you can reuse it for the plants. However, make sure that the water is not dirty and is chemical-free.

